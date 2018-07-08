ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s political wars are yet to be over, according to Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

The legislator was responding to DP Ruto’s allies, who have been quoted says that Raila’s nine political lives have been written off.

“Raila will retire from politics at his own volution and that is why we in ODM can’t entertain reckless statements from any quarter about his retirement,” Atandi said.

Atandi asked Ruto and his allies to mind their business and stop plunging Raila in cheap politics of 2022.

“Raila will be on the ballot come 2022 whether he (Ruto) like it or not but he will hit the campaign trail at the right time and not now,” he said.

The former Prime minister has been involved in cold war with Ruto over 2022 succession politics.

“Those polarizing the country with cheap 2022 politics must give residents time to enjoy the fruits of development. By telling us that you want to be the president in 2022 four years to election period is like someone who wants to inherit someone’s wife before the husband dies,” says Raila.

Read: Nasa Agreement Excludes ODM Candidate In 2022 – Khalwale

Atandi asked ODM supporters not to lose trust in their party leader due to divisive politics from Ruto’s allies.

“We know they want to shift the attention from the war on corruption and lifestyle audit to Raila’s fate in 2022 but we will not allow them,” added Atandi.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...