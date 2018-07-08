Bungoma Fans Left Hanging After Rapper Octopizzo Fails To Perform

Bungoma fans were left disappointment after Rapper Octopizzo failed to perform as scheduled at Club Oval in the Tourist Hotel owned by local governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

It is alleged that the concert failed to take off as planned after the rapper realized that there were no audience for the show yet the promoters had alluded that the concert would be a big event in the town. The rapper arrived ready to perform early in the afternoon but there was no crowd to perform to.

Read:Press Pass Halted After Guests Failed To Turn Up

However other people alleged that the promoters went missing in action with Octopizzo’s money hence the stand off. The few people who had arrived realized a rip off and started to demand for their money . The organizers of the show were no where to be seen.

Octopizzo was however spotted with other celebrities in a Nairobi club where he appeared on Capital FMs Hits not homework presenter Tracy Wanjiru

Kahawa Tungu tried to reach out to Octopizzo but he was unreachable by the time of going to press.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com