in ENTERTAINMENT

Wanjira Longauer AKA Wanluv Resigns From Capital FM

1.5k Views 1 Comment

Wanluv
/Courtesy
Wanluv
/Courtesy

Radio Presenter and TV host, Wanjira Longauer aka Wanluv, has resigned from her mid-morning show, The Fuse, on Capital FM.

The presenter has been at the radio station for the past 4 years and finally decided to call it quits.

Read: Citizen TV Presenter, Jacque Maribe Gets Engaged (Photos)

She announced her exit on instagram and will be hosting her last show today.

Acting MD, Somoina Kimojino confirmed the resignation on her Instagram, wishing Wanluv the best in her future endeavors assuring her that she will always be part of the Capital FM family.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Former Blak Blad Rugby Club Lock Morgan Andayi Emali Is Dead
Tina Turner

Tina Turner’s Eldest Son, Craig Dies Of Self Inflicted Gunshot Wound