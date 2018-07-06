UAP Old Mutual Loses Bid To Insure Public Servants

High Court judge John Mativo has quashed a decision by the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PRAB) awarding UAP Life Assurance a multimillion-shilling tender for civil servants’ insurance.

In the case filed by Britam and Pioneer Assurance, Mativo ruled that PPARB acted in excess of its powers by deciding that UAP’s bid was the best option. The judge added UAP was only an interested party in the initial appeal hence the PPARB was wrong to declare it the lowest evaluated bidder for the cover for more than 400,000 civil servants.

“By purporting to evaluate and determine the responsiveness of the bid by UAP, the board acted unfairly and in excess of its powers in that it encroached into the mandate of the tender evaluation committee. Such an irregularity is fundamental and taints the decision,” ruled Justice Mativo.

Britam and Pioneer had bid together, on a 52 per cent to 48 per cent sharing ratio.

