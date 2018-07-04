16 year old Student of Ngara Girls’ Secondary School, was found by a good Samaritan in Mombasa after she was located by trailer drivers who identified the girl from social media.

The girl, identified as Saadia Adan was reported missing on 27 June, two days after she reported back to school from midterm break.

The form 1 student from Garissa is currently under police custody as they carry out investigations of how she found herself in Mombasa town.

