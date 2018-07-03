County governments have proposed unusual taxes in order to get more revenues for the counties. The new taxes are have been set on things that have often been perceived to be free.

In Makueni, one will be taxed Sh.100 for taking photographs in public using their mobile phones. It is however unclear if the law extends to taking selfies. Performing artists with live bands will have to part with Sh. 1000 per night in order to perform.

Consumers of Mutura and soup in Nyeri will be charged if caught enjoying the delicacy in unlicensed butcheries. Butcheries will be required by the Nyeri government to Sh. 8000 for a license to sell Mutura.

Street preachers in Saiya county were not spared by the tax proposals as they will be required to part with Sh. 20,000 if the wish to preach in lawns maintained by the county.

Exhuming of bodies will also be charged in Siaya county, It will cost Sh50,000 for an adult, Sh30,000 for a child, and an infant Sh20,000.

