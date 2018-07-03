Diamond Platnumz Gives Back To People Of Mtwara, Builds A Mosque

Many people may have a formulated opinion about singer Diamond Platnumz. To some he may be a womanizer, a business minded person, a great musician or even a loving father (or not).

Something that most people may not know is that Diamond has reserved a special part of his heart to the people of Mtwara and to God, to whom he gives credit for all the success.

The Bongo superstar is building a Mosque for the people of Mtwara which will be known as ‘Masjid Naseeb’.

Diamond has been commended by his family and fans for always putting God first.

Fellow Wasafi Musician, Harmonize, posted a video of the Mosque commending the singer for building the house of worship because of his faith and not because he has a lot of money.

#MasjidNaseeb ??? Sio jambo rahisi sana….!!! Kwa watu wenye mafanikio hapa duniani kumkumbuka M/mungu na kujiwekea amali njema mbele za #Allah..!! M/mungu akubariki na akuongezee kila panapokucha ….!!! hii inanifunza na kunifanya niamini kuwa ndiomana kila kukicha unazidi kufanikiwa kutokana na Dua njema za watu wengi…..!! Pamoja na baraka za #Allah waislam washaanza kusali katika huu msikiti ulioujenga hapa Mtwara….!!! haukutoa kwasababu unakingi naamini kuna wenye kingi zaidi ila ulifanya hivi kwakuamini katika imani na kujua kuna watu wana uhitaji katika njia za Allah lakini pia ni Amali njema mbele za Allah na umekuwa ukinisistiza sana….!! Kuusimamia mpaka sasa tunafikia hatua za mwisho kabisa….!!! Inshaallah M/mungu peke ndio mwenye uwezo wakukulipa katika hili….!!! ?? Naseeb Abdul juma mtoto wa Binti Sandra @diamondplatnumz & @mama_dangote A post shared by Harmonize (@harmonize_tz) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

Faithfuls have already started worshiping in the Mosque.

Diamond Platnumz says that the mosque is almost finished.

