Silale Ward MCA, Nelson Lotela, has been found in Sobea, Nakuru County, safe and alive after going missing on Sunday evening.

The MCA was abducted as he was on his way home from Chemolingot trading center at 5.30 pm.

Witnesses claim that the MCA and his driver were ambushed and attacked and their faces covered. Mr Lotela got bundled into a black Navara, KCA 212B while his driver was left behind, helpless.

The Nissan Navara was escorted by a black Land Cruiser with concealed number plate.

Mr Lotela has been taken to Kabarak University Health Centre for a medical check up.

