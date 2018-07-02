Hollywood star, Tony Goldwyn who acts in the TV Series, Scandal as President Fitzgerald, is in the country to meet with KFCB Boss, Ezekiel Mutua and Kenyan Author, Kennedy Odede.

The actor jetted in for discussions around a movie based on Kennedy and Jessica Posner Odede’s book, ‘Find Me Unafraid’.

The book is a New York best-selling biography that details Kennedy’s and Jessica’s love, loss and hope as lovebirds who have transformed the lives of girls in Kibera through the model Kibera School for Girls.

This book has received great reviews including that by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Mr Goldwyn, who is a producer as well as an actor, is in the country with Scriptwriter and Film professor, Jamal Joseph to discuss if they can transform the book into a movie.

Ezekiel Mutua has stated that they are considering a partnership between KFCB, The Odede’s and the production team to facilitate the shooting of the movie.

Ezekiel Mutua has been previously criticized of not supporting the Kenyan Film industry.

