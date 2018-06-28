Mpost To Offer Virtual Post Office Services Through Mobile Phones

Kenyan technological company, Taz Technologies, has developed an app that will offer virtual postal services to Kenyans through their phones, whether the ubiquitous feature phones or smart phones.

Through the App,MPost, users will be able to register and get instant virtual postal address, change their postal codes for efficient delivery of mails and parcels and also dispatch mails

and parcels to their preferred destinations.

“This will enhance efficiency and convenience of mails and parcels delivery,” said AbdulAziz Mohammed, the Chief Executive Officer of Taz Technologies.

MPost was initially started on the USSD (*890*90#) platform for feature phone users and is now on Android and iOS platform. It can be downloaded on Playstore for smart phone users.

Read: Chinese Firm To Construct Road Linking Kenya To South Sudan

“The Government has provided an enabling environment to support innovation and youth

entrepreneurship. We are encouraged that MPost has tremendously grown and created

new work opportunities for young people. We commit to scale up this support and

partnerships,” said Millicent Kairu, the Senior Assistant Director, Research and

Development, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

Barely two years after its launch, has MPost won four continental awards, registered

thousands of Kenyans to the virtual postal services and created digital jobs through the

Pata Ajira na MPost initiative.

The development of the App was supported by Microsoft4Africa.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com