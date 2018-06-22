Full List Of Sportpesa Shareholders: Ronald Karauri Is Not The Biggest

Sportpesa has become an household name in the world of betting in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa and even in the United Kingdom. However, its owners still remain in the background.

Ronald Karauri, the CEO is the commonly known shareholder of the betting firm. He however owns only 6%, ranking number three among the biggest Kenya shareholders and number five generally.

Read: Brand Kenya Honoured Agreement, KRU Mismanaging Rugby In Kenya

Out of the ten known shareholders for Sportpesa, there are five Kenyan shareholders having a cumulative of 48% of the shares. There are three Bulgarians with 26% of the total shares and one American with 21% of shares. One company from England holds 5% of shares.

Here’s the full list of the shareholders:-

Gene Grand (American) -21% Guerassim Nikolov (Bulgarian) – 21% Asenath Wacera Maina (Kenyan) – 21% Paul Wanderi Ndung’u (Kenyan) -17% Ronald Kamwiko Karauri (Kenyan) – 6% Cellini Holdings – 5% Valentina Nikolaeva (Bulgarian) – 3% Robert Kenn Wanyoike Macharia (Kenyan) – 3% Ivan Kalpakchiev (Bulgarian) – 2% Francis Waweru Kiarie (Kenyan) – 1%

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...