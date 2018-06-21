French Retailer Carrefour To Open Sixth Store In Kenya At Galleria Mall

French Retailer Carrefour will in July open a new hypermarket at Galleria Shopping Mall, along Lang’ata Road.

This will be its sixth store in Nairobi, with the other five located at The Hub in Karen, Thika Road Mall, The Junction, Two Rivers Mall and Sarit Centre.

“We will open the new store at Galleria at the end of next month, using a partial selling model of 1,000 square metres. This is similar to what we have successfully implemented at our Thika Road Mall and Junction Mall stores and allows us to cater to some of the most immediate shopping needs of customers who live and work near Galleria,” said Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya.

The outlet will offer the full range of over 30,000 food and non-food products to customers living in Lang’ata, Karen and along Magadi road as well as areas beyond these residential areas.

“Our ambition is to scale up our operations from the partial selling model to a fully-fledged hypermarket of more than 5,000 square metres by mid- 2019,” Moreau continued.

The retailer is also opening its first Carrefour Market, its supermarket format, at the Village Market in December.

Majid Al Futtaim, the local franchise holder, currently operates over 240 Carrefour stores across 15 markets.

