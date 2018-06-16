‘I Was Arrested For Making A Wrong Turn,’ Musician Timmy TDat Comes Clean

Rapper Timmy TDat has allegedly been arrested in Westlands. A video has emerged of police arresting the musician along Muthithi road in Parklands

According to the musician he had made a wrong turn and thought that the police were stopping the vehicle ahead of him but they pursued him and finally arrested him.

He said that the police searched his car but found nothing.

“Mistaken identity it was,more blessings to the Kasabunians (fans)time to enjoy the freedom” Timmy TDat said

The musician has since been released.

Here is a video of Timmy T Dat getting arrested.

Timmy Tdat is being arrested right now on Muthithi Road (not sure what he has done) the cops are being super aggressive though pic.twitter.com/4J28jtAhdR — Social Experiment (@MediaMK) June 15, 2018

On the video the artists complained of police harassing him and using force while arresting him. He thanked his fans for their support during his arrest.

