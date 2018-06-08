President Uhuru Fires 15 Principal Secretaries In The Latest Purge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked 14 more Principal Secretaries alongside Tourism PS, Farma Hersi.

The President is said to have made the decision to fire all the 15 PS’s who had not been named in his second-term Cabinet in January.

Through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the Principal secretaries were informed that they had not been reconsidered for re- appointment.

According to the letters sent to the secretaries, their employment contract ends on 30 June, the last day in which they will receive a salary.

“In this regard, your employment contract has been terminated forthwith. Consequently, you will be paid salary up-to 30 June which will be your last working day,” reads the letter.

Here is the full list of the sacked officials:

Arts, Culture – Joe Okudo

2. Broadcasting & Telecommunications – Sammy Itemere

3. Cooperatives Ali – Noor Ismail

4. Gender Services- Mwanamaka Mabruki

5. Housing & Urban Development – Aidah Munano

6. ICT & Innovation – Victor Kyalo

7. Infrastructure – John Musonik

8. Transport- Patrick Nduati Mwangi

9. Labour – Khadija Kassachoom

10. Mining – Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Mahmud

11. National Water Services – Fred Sigor

12. Correctional Services- Richard Ekai

13. Tourism – Fatuma Hersi

14. Planning – Wilson Nyakera Irungu

15. Vocational & Technical Training – Dr Dinah Jerotich Mwinzi

