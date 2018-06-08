The court of appeal has upheld the election of Babu Owino after the High court had nullified his win. Justice Warsame redelivered the ruling to jubilated Babu Owino supporters.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who had appealed against the decision of the court to nullify his election that was filed by his Jubilee competitor Francis Mureithi.

The court of appeal has said that they did not feel like the appellant coerced the returning officer to announce the correct result it established that he announced the correct results despite being taunted by the appellant Babu Owino.

During the Appeal Babu Owino had said that justice Sergon had failed to consider the evidence that they had presented therefore leading to the nullification.

Francis Mureithi through his lawyers said that they were disappointed in the decision of the court of appeal and said that their findings of the court were contradictory, He said that he would advise his client to move to the supreme court but said they would go through the judgement to make a final decision on the appeal.

Babu Owino however said that he was thankful and that he was rightfully elected and would serve the interests of the people of Embakasi East. He extended tan olive branch to Francis Mureithi to serve the people of Embakasi East.

