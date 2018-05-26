The Standard Group PLC confirmed the appointment of Orlando Lyomu as the Group’s Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 25, 2018 during their annual general meeting on Friday, 25 May.

Mr Lyomu has been holding the position in acting capacity since 1 September,2017 in place of Sam Shollei who resigned.

While in acting position, he also served as the Group Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer.

He has previously worked in the petroleum industry overseeing operations across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree from the University of Nairobi, he is a certified public accountant (CPA (K)) and a member of ICPAK.

