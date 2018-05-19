Brand Kenya Boss Mary Luseka Sent on Compulsory Leave

The CEO of Brand Kenya has been sent on compulsory leave after a umber of staff members filed complaints over her overbearing and demeaning attitude when dealing with them.

According to sources withing the Ministry of Trade, Mary Luseka is currently serving the compulsory leave while the board members look for ways to handle the huge turnover of staff and constant complaints over her actions.

READ: Exposed: Brand Kenya CEO Mary Luseka Insults Employees, Brags About ‘Squeezing balls’

Mary Luseka repeatedly demeaned, cajoled, threatened and mocked staff members whom she didn’t like and made it almost impossible for the junior colleagues to comfortably work in the state corporation tasked with marketing the country and positioning it as an investment and tourist destination.

Her attitude led to the recent exit of senior staff members who saw it impossible to work with her. The board decided to suspend her when the head of legal services served a notice of resignation, citing the attitude and character of the CEO as reason why he had to leave.

Whenever Mary Luseka threatened the staff, she bragged of her high and powerful connections in the government. Decision to send her on compulsory leave was reached after the board’s sub-committee on Human Resource led by Kathleen Kihanya investigated her and found it impossible to continue having her as the CEO of the key corporation.

READ: Kenyan Woman Arrested In Ghana For Smuggling Cocaine Worth Sh9 Million

The board is currently chaired by Geoffrey Shimanyula in an acting capacity while the substantive chair, Chris Kirubi, undergoes treatment in the USA.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com