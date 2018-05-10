Over 20 People Confirmed Dead After Walls of Patel Dam in Subukia Burst

Residents of Solai have been left counting losses from Wednesday night after tragedy hit when Patel Dam in Solai, Subukia burst its banks sweeping away property and submerging houses and people under the mud.

The dam, owned by a large-scale irrigation farmer, Mansukul Patel, is said to have burst due to high volumes of water.

Rescue missions by Nakuru County Government disaster teams and Kenya Red Cross happened through the night but was called off at 2am due to darkness and continued on Thursday.

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead, scores injured and others feared to be covered in the debris. 40 people were rescued on Wednesday night and rushed to Bahati Sub-County and Nakuru County Referral Hospitals.

Nakuru County Governor, Lee Kinyanjui was among those who visited the villages yester night and reported that the extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

Today at around 9pm Patel dam in Solai, Subukia burst its banks. The water has caused huge destruction of both life & property. The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

@NakuruCountyGov , Kenya Red Cross & local leadership are coordinating rescue operations. — Governor Lee Kinyanjui (@GovLeeKinyanjui) May 9, 2018

Reports are indicating that at least 500 families and 2,500 people were affected.

Weather experts have warned of more heavy rains in the coming days.

