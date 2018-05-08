HELB Beneficiaries Accuse Education Ministry Of Sham 100% Waiver

Beneficiaries of the Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB) have called out the Ministry of Education waiver that was declared last week as a scam.

The Education CS Amina Mohamed had said that those beneficiaries who paid the loan in lumps would get a 100% waiver on the penalties.

A beneficiary has however told Kahawa Tungu that there is actually no waiver. According to him any amount paid goes directly to the penalties and interests and none of it goes to the principal amount as expected. The waiver that was declared was on the penalties accrued from the date of announcement up until the end date which is June 30,

Education CS Amina Mohamed said that the amnesty only applies to to those who pay the loan in lump sum. HELB has 85,000 loan defaulters owing Sh9.6 billion. The CS urged employers to remit the amounts owed as it was not a favor but a legal requirement.

