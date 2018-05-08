Nominated Bungoma MCA, Luke Opwora and Sirisia Member of Parliament aspirant, Levi Makali had to spend the night in remand after they were charged in the Bungoma Magistrate Court for defrauding a businessman, Opicho Fungututi of 5 million shillings.

The two were accused of defrauding Opochi Fungututi while pretending to sell him a house.

They were both allowed a Sh1 million bond or Sh500,000 cash bail each but could not raise the money hence they had to spend the night in Bungoma GK Prisons.

This is not the first time the nominated MCA has been arrested as he was arrested in January as he and a few others attempted to unlawfully remove Friends School Kamusinga principal for alleged poor performance.

