Patrick Ataro who is the acting Managing Director and Finance General Manager at National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation (NWCPC) has another position where he is still being paid at the Trans-Nzoia County.

Patrick Ataro is drawing a salary of Ksh 116,940 from the Trans-Nzoia County while also drawing another of Ksh 317,000 at the NWCPC.

Payslip from NWCPC;

Mr Ataro was previously the County Executive Committee member in the Trans-Nzoia cabinet but since he left, the payroll has not been adjusted and he has continued to draw salary from the county.

Efforts to address this with the governor has not been successful as Ataro seems to be close to the governor. At the NWCPC, Ataro is also related to Engineer Vincent Sidai who sits on the board of the water conservation parastatal.

Payslip Trans-Nzoia;

On his defence, Ataro claims that he handed over the CEC position as per law and informed his previous employer that he was nolonger an employee but he is surprised to see that he still gets paid. Asked why he doesn’t refund the money, he says that he will do so soon.

This is a clear case of corruption in the county which is still appealing that the treasury release more funding while it spends the little on people who are not working for it.

