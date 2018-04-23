Rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba seemed very jaunty today as were arraigned in Milimani Law court today to answer to their charges. Both players pleaded not guilty in front of Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

Through their lawyers, the players requested to have their passport back sighting that they are contracted by the Kenya Rugby Union and are not a flight risk. The players want to be able to attend to represent Kenya in the forthcoming Rugby Series despite their accusations.

Frank and Alex were released on a 1 million shillings Bond or 500,000 shillings Bail each.

Their court hearing is set for 16 May, 2018.

