in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, SPORTS

Rugby Players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba Freed On Sh500,000 Bail, Charged With Sexual Assault

1.8k Views 1 Comment

/Courtesy
Frank Wanyama, Alex Olaba
Wanyama and Olaba’s charge sheet. /Courtesy

Rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba seemed very jaunty today as were arraigned in Milimani Law court today to answer to their charges. Both players pleaded not guilty in front of Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

Through their lawyers, the players requested to have their passport back sighting that they are contracted by the Kenya Rugby Union and are not a flight risk. The players want to be able to attend to represent Kenya in the forthcoming Rugby Series despite their accusations.

Read:Journalists Injured By Police For Trying Cover Drama Unfolding At JKIA

Frank and Alex were released on a 1 million shillings Bond or 500,000 shillings Bail each.

Their court hearing is set for 16 May, 2018.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Mandera floods

Mandera Man Finds Temporary Joy In Flooded House As Raging Floods Hit The County
Miguna Miguma

“President Kenyatta Will Not Reciprocate the Handshake,” Miguna Tells Raila