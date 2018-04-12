in NEWS

From Posh to Flair! Betty Kyallo Opens a New Salon Opposite Former BFF’s Posh Palace

Betty Kyalo
/courtesy

 

Betty Kyallo
/Courtesy

Betty Kyallo has opened a new hair and beauty business months after falling out with the Posh Palace Owner and best friend, Susanne Kaitanny.

Her new Salon known as Flair Beauty is the new business in town.The business is located at the Mihrab building which is located right across Sifa Towers where Posh Palace is located.

Betty has been teasing with the news of a new hair business on her Instagram page with fans reacting immediately with congratulatory messages.

The business is set to launch this coming Saturday, 14th of April.

