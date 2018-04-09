in ENTERTAINMENT

Musician Timmy Tdat Shamelessly Undresses Lady On Stage

Kenyan artist Timothy Owuor popularly known as Timmy Tdat misbehaved  with a lady fan on stage during a recent concert.

The artist who brought the lady fan on stage as he performed allowed the lady to gyrate on him and even went further to dance in manner that showed a semblance of sexual simulation.

The artist even went ahead to lift the lady’s dress revealing her underwear. Though she was surprised at the artist action the visibly drunk artist continued to dance with the lady as if nothing had happened.

A few years ago Kenyans castigated Jamaican group RDX for groping on women fans. The group’s hit ‘bend over’ was banned from being aired.

The dance styles that were  similar to those that Timmy Tdat and the lady fan were displaying.

Here is the video:

Written by Merxcine Cush

