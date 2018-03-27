Singer Kidum Hospitalized In Home Country Burundi After Poisoning

Singer Kidum has asked Kenyans to pray for him after he was allegedly poisoned in his home country, Burundi.He also said that he was not allowed to travel back to Kenya as he was too weak.

‘I was to be discharged but the hospital changed that decision because they discovered that the poison had spoiled my kidneys,’ he said on his Facebook page.

Kidum said that the Kenya Airways staff would not allow to travel in his condition and therefore was returned to hospital. He blamed his predicament on his enemies but he said that the prayers from the fans would help him defeat the sickness.

