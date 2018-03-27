Journalists Injured By Police For Trying Cover Drama Unfolding At JKIA

Journalists Steven Letoo of Citizen TV and Robert Gichira are nursing injuries after police assaulted him as he was covering the drama that ensued at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. (JKIA)

The journalist who had survived a plane crush was at the center of the police assault as he was seen in pain after him and a camera man from NTV were injured.

The journalists were covering the melee after Miguna who had been deported arrived and refused to apply for a temporary VISA.

Read: CS Matiang’i Ordered For Miguna To Remain In Police Custody Despite Court Order Releasing Him

The VISA would mean that Miguna would not be allowed to participate in politics and he would not also be allowed to work yet he is an advocate of the High court in Kenya.

He failed to board the flight which was heading to Dubai but the captain refused to fly with a hostile passengers

passengers who was on board the flight confirmed that Miguna was not on board . He said that the standstill delayed and angered close to 400 passengers.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com