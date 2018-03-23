High schools are slowly becoming dens of extortion from parents siphoning parents through outrageous projects. Murang’a High school is the latest one to be involved in this extortion net.

The principal Mr Kuria is harassing parents to pay Sh. 40000 for a swimming pool. Parents have been asked to deposit the money to a different account and the money they have complained is not accounted for.

The principal is however unapologetic about his demands saying that the parents agreed to the said amount and even got cards to allow the public to assist them in fundraising. He said that the deputy president was supposed to attend the funds drive slated for April 6 and he did not want the parents to complain over what they had committed to.

The parents have complained and have been told to go to the school if they would not have paid up the amount before the date for the funds drive.

According to the parents this has been going on in secondary schools to of the said schools an extent of withholding schools certificates because of the alleged lack of paying the commitment.

Recently parents with children at State House Girls at were asked to pay Sh100000 for a trip to Dubai.

High schools are focusing more on fundraising yet the government had increased the money that it was advancing to schools for infrastructure and expansion. The Principal at Murang’a was driven by the fact that schools in the county had swimming pool and did not consider the status of parents before demanding for such exorbitant amounts aside from the school fees and the high cost of living that they have to deal with.

