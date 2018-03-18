in ENTERTAINMENT

Baringo Residents Living In Fear As Earth Tremors Hit Them For A Week

1.9k Views 2 Comments

Tremors
/courtesy
tremors
/courtesy

Resident in Baringo are living in fear after they experienced tremors over the past week, the residents fear that there might be volcanic activities in the area

Joseph a resident said that the tremors occur in the afternoon  and at night’

“The tremors have happened repeatedly since the beginning of this month. People are now living in fear because we do not know when the next attack will happen,” he said

He also said that the panic that is caused when the tremors occur has led to injuries and destruction of property.

Read: Kibera Youth Protesting Along The Southern By Pass

Geologists have said that the tremors are being cause by fault lines which are still active in the rift valley.

Recently volcanic activities were blamed after a road cracked in Mai Mahiu splitting and sinking the road rendering it impassable. Experts have said that there will be looming disasters if they are not settled as soon as possible.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com

Written by Merxcine Cush

2 Pings & Trackbacks

  1. Pingback:

  2. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Sheila Wetangula

Moses Wetangula’s Daughter, Sheila Wetangula Accuses Raila of Being A Traitor

Raila

Government Will Compensate Poll Violence Victims – Raila Odinga