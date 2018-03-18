Baringo Residents Living In Fear As Earth Tremors Hit Them For A Week

Resident in Baringo are living in fear after they experienced tremors over the past week, the residents fear that there might be volcanic activities in the area

Joseph a resident said that the tremors occur in the afternoon and at night’

“The tremors have happened repeatedly since the beginning of this month. People are now living in fear because we do not know when the next attack will happen,” he said

He also said that the panic that is caused when the tremors occur has led to injuries and destruction of property.

Geologists have said that the tremors are being cause by fault lines which are still active in the rift valley.

Recently volcanic activities were blamed after a road cracked in Mai Mahiu splitting and sinking the road rendering it impassable. Experts have said that there will be looming disasters if they are not settled as soon as possible.

