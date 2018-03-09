Raila, Uhuru Address Nation In Joint Presser At Harambee House

NASA leader Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta have held a meeting to audit and reflect on the direction that the Nation must take.

Raila in His speech said that the leaders realize that there are challenges in the country.He said that the differences were becoming too entrenched and a time has come for the leaders to address this differences.

Read: Few Turn Out For Jamhuri Day Celebrations At Kasarani Stadium

Raila says that he and Uhuru have come together to end the dissent that might create an end of the Nation. The NASA leader said that they are seeking the partnership of Kenyans to scoop out the waters of animosity.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while supporting Raila’s call for unity said he took great pleasure in welcoming Raila and that they have come to a common understanding the leaders must come together to discuss the issues and find solutions that will bind the country beyond the election cycle.

“Our future cannot be dictated by the coming elections,” the president said

They have agreed of bringing the people together and look forward to the support of Kenyans and every single leader.

He said that the meeting marks a new beginning for Kenya.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com