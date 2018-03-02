Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO Lily Koros and the the officer in charge of clinic affairs have been sent on compulsory leave by Health CS Sicily Kariuki

This after the hospital has been three scandals within this year only. This comes after the hospital admitted that doctors wrongfully operated on a patient after a mix up on the name tags.

A brain surgery was performed on a patient who had a swelling on the head yet it was scheduled to be conducted to a patient with a blood clot. The doctors discovered that that was the wrong patient hours into the surgery.

There has been a public uproar for the resignation of the KNH CEO especially after it was alleged that lactating mothers in the hospital were being raped by mortuary attendants.

The public has vehemently complained of lack of security and poor customer care within the facility a claim that Lily Koros has vehemently denied.

