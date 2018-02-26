Police, Armed Gangs Killed 37 People During October Elections – HRW Report

At least 37 people were killed by police and armed gangs during and after the repeat presidential polls, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has revealed in its latest report.

The report indicates that the police were responsible for at least 23 deaths while the gangs, claimed 14 lives.

According to the report, most of the people were opposition supporters. The loss of lives occurred mostly when police confronted the protesters with teargas and live bullets.

“Authorities need to acknowledge the full scale of election-related violence, and thoroughly investigate each and every killing,” said Otsieno Namwaya, Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The research also shows that some of the victims were innocent passers-by while others were just groups of youths.

The researchers examined 30 relatives of the victims’, two human rights activists, 27 witnesses, two police officers, three aid workers who helped victims’ families and three community leaders who helped with the findings.

After reviewing the government pathologist’s report, it was revealed that some people were shot at close range and in ‘most cases, by a high-calibre rifles.’

A similar report by KNCHR found that at least 92 people lost their lives aftermath of the August and October elections.

In a report named ‘Still a Mirage,’ it was found that 26 lives were lost after the October repeat election.

