Former Kakamega county senator, Boni Khalwale has asked NASA leader Raila Odinga to be a ‘statesman’ and avoid going back on his word that excludes his party, ODM from being part of the 2022 presidential race.

Odinga hinted at his party going at it alone if push came to shove.

“We must be prepared to fight alongside other like-minded parties and individuals. But we must also be prepared to fight alone should it come to that.”

But Khalwale noted that a pact between the four parties that make up NASA, ‘expressly excludes ODM from the presidential race.’

The NASA coalition agreement expressly excludes ODM from the predidential race, leaving it open only to Ford Kenya, ANC & Wiper Movement Party.

The 2022 race for state house the former legislator said would be up for grabs and on the front line would be Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

There has been talk of a crumbling NASA which Odinga has rubbished, noting that the coalition was stronger than ever.

On Thursday Mudavadi said that Raila’s call for a fresh election in August was unreasonable as there are o financial frameworks to support it.

“I asked them if they had made any provisions for a fresh presidential election inside the budget, and they said no. Now, issues of democracy of this nature must always be financed by the citizens themselves, and that can only be done through Parliament,” the ANC party leader said.

