Pilot, Trainee Injured As Aircraft Crash Lands Shortly After Take Off

An instructor and a pilot trainee crash landed in an open area in at the Nairobi National Park on Thursday morning.

The Cessna 152 aircraft, registration number 5Y-BXP is said to have gone down a minute after take off.

The light aircraft belonging to 99 Flying School, used for training purposes was found overturned.

The cause of accident is yet to be established but they reportedly called Wilson Airport before the crash.

The two were rushed to hospital with the instructor having suffered severe injuries.

