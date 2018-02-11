Lawyers have staged a protest to complain against the protest recent defiance of court orders by court state officials.

The lawyers from the law society of Kenya have said that they will boycott court proceedings from Monday to take part in the yellow ribbon campaign.

“When a government shows contempt for the law it becomes impossible for it to require citizens to respect the law”.

“Now we must protest the level of impunity shown by state and public officers which is a threat to the rule of law.” the LSK president highlighted.

Lawyers from all branches of the law society of Kenya have been asked to boycott proceedings from February 12 to February 16.

Lawyers have said that the boycott and protests will also reiterate their commitment towards fighting for electoral justice.

