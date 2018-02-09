Daily Nation Rejects Larry Madowo’s Weekly Column

NTV journalist and Daily Nation columnist, Larry Madowo had his weekly article rejected for the first time in nearly four years by the daily.

The ‘Front Row’ as it known might not have been carried by the Daily Nation, but was on Friday published by Cable News Network (CNN), Madowo divulged.

“This week, the Daily Nation refused to print my column for the first time in nearly 4 years. The irony aside, the same piece is now published on CNN,” Madowo said on Twitter.

In this week’s piece, Larry highlights the goings-on before, during and after the ‘mock swearing in’ of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

NTV, the TV station that he works for was shut down and he, his boss Linus Kaikai and senior reporter, Ken Mijungu were on the police’s radar.

A few weeks before the media shut down, the sidebar host had been in a heated exchange with outgoing CEO, Joe Muganda over the media house’s independence.

The technology editor was also handed a warning letter by the Editor-in-chief, Tom Mshindi for his continuous criticism of his seniors.

