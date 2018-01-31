Police Lob Tear Gas Canisters At NASA MPs Demanding TJ Kajwang’s Release

Police have fired teargas to disperse NASA MPs who had gathered to demand for the release of Ruaraka member of parliament TJ Kajwang.

The NASA MPs led by minority leader John Mbadi were forced to run for their safety as police did not spare them.

Tj Kajwang was arrested by flying squad police outside the Milimani law courts and taken to the PCIO.

TJ Kajwang has said that he is willing to be arrested and prosecuted for the role he played in the swearing in of Raila Odinga.

“I have just been arrested by eight Fly Squad policemen. If my arrest and prosecution will be the ultimate price I must pay for my role in Swearing of the People’s President, so be it. That will be a small price to pay compared to what Raila Amolo Odinga has paid all his life for political justice in this country,” TJ Kajwang said after being contacted by the media.

He was arrested an hour after Interior Cs said that the swearing in ceremony was a highly choreographed criminal activity.

