Raila Updates Social Media Profiles To ‘President Of The Republic Of Kenya’ Moments After Taking The ‘Oath’

The People’s President, Raila Odinga has edited his social media profiles to ‘President of The Republic of Kenya from ‘NASA Presidential Candidate.’

The former Prime Minister took ‘oath’ of office at Uhuru Park, received his certificate and shortly after had his social media profiles edited.

His Twitter page was first up and according to sources, it is run by his last born daughter, Winnie Odinga.

He was sworn in without a deputy, Kalonzo Musyoka who went missing right after leaving his Karen home.

Read: ODM Accuses Mudavadi And Wetangula Of Betraying Raila After Meeting Ruto and Godec

In a statement, Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have said that they together with Odinga were supposed to meet today (Tuesday) but did not due to ‘circumstances beyond our comprehension and control.’

The trio has assured their supporters that the NASA summit is ‘strong and united’ and will meet within two days to discuss the challenges facing the country.

“We also rededicate ourselves to continued pursuit of our reform agenda for Kenya,” their joint statement read in part.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com