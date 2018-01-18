Alfred Keter Blames Jubilee Cartels Behind Illegal Sugar, Fertilizer Imports For His Woes

Cartels behind the fake fertilizer, sugar and maize imports want Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter out of the Labour and Social Welfare committee, he revealed.

He, David Bowen (Marakwet), Silas Tiren (Moiben) and Silas Tiren (Moiben) were today summoned by President Uhuru Kenyatta after defying Deputy President William Ruto’s directive to relinquish their leadership posts.

The four ‘defiant’ legislators snubbed the 8am meeting after which their counterparts are said to have petitioned the Speaker, Justin Muturi for their removal from the posts.

The members said that they were not in their ‘right senses’ when voting.

Keter reckons that leader of Majority, Aden Duale and majority chief whip Benjamin Washiali were some of the cartels behind the illegal sugar and fertilizer pushing to have him and co give up their positions.

”These cartels are very worried about us being chairs because they know my stand in the fight against corruption,” he said.

”They are behind the fake fertilizer, sugar and maize imports and want to plant puppets in these committees so they can manipulate them. But we we are more energized and shall not relent in protecting our farmers.”

He also accused the executive of being ‘idle’ to a point of intimidating MPs.

”It is very unfortunate that MPs can be intimidated by the executive. The president has a lot of responsibilities in the appointment of CSs and PSs and Kenya is facing challenges in free education.”

The four sought a court injunction on December 27, 2017 barring the Jubilee party from removing them from their posts for not toeing the party’s line.

