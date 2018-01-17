Larry Madowo In Heated Exchange With CEO, Questions Nation’s Independence

Side Bar host, Larry Madowo during the Nation Media’s Wednesday staff meeting is said to have asked some damning questions causing tension among already anxious staff members.

Madowo, never afraid to speak his mind after speeches from Chief Editor Tom Mshindi and CEO Joe Muganda questioned the media house’s independence.

He accused the top brass of being under State House’s thumb.

The FrontRow columnist further questioned why the media house is yet to address Deputy President William Ruto’s aide, David Mugonyi threatening Sunday Nation newspaper reporter Justus Wanga.

Wanga in his January 7 column claimed that Ruto was dissatisfied with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet appointments.

The conversation between Madowo and outgoing CEO, Muganda quickly went south FORCING Mshindi to intervene.

Business Today reports that the conversation went something like:

“Ten days after (Justus) Wanga was threatened, Nation has said nothing. What does that say about our independence?” Larry posed.

“You are being condescending,” Muganda replied.

“We are not about disrespect. You can’t articulate your very strong views in an unacceptable manner,” Mshindi said as he took control of the situation.

Only last week did the former TheTrend host reveal that his FrontRow column was under siege. His boss, Mshindi had after his article titled ‘Matiang’i leadership style delusive’ threatened to discontinue the weekly column.

Nation during the fore mentioned meeting resolved to retrench correspondents as it transform into a 21st century digital media house.

