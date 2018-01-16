Gang Hijacks Double M Bus, Robs Passengers

A number of people were injured on Monday night after robbers hijacked and took control of a bus in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

A Double M bus was commandeered by a gun-brandishing gang before being taken through three hours of terror and torture and later dumped in Kariobangi Estate.

The victims, who included People Daily Editor Derek Otieno and Kenya international boxer Nick Abaka were taken through the terror period as the gang took phones, cash, wallets and even clothes.

“It was an experience I only hear off. Friends have told me about it, but today, I experienced it,” said Abaka.

Abaka, who was from his training for the Kenya team selections lost his training bag, shoes, a bracelet, watch and other accessories.

“It was bizarre. Double M is usually safe and I prefer it for my safety and comfort at any time. When the bus pulled at Mogas Stage, the passenger who seemed not to know the place, rushed to the driver and one of them took charge of the vehicle. It was like a movie,” said Derek, who resides in Komarock Phase 5.

The gang boarded the bus at the Ambassador Hotel pick-up point before making their move along the very busy Jogoo Road.

It is here where the bus was driven to Kariobangi and passengers ransacked.

A passenger, Joe Muthui, lost Sh50,000 from a business deal brokered last night.

Manyuar Akot, a Sudanese national who lives in Komarock Phase 4, and was accompanied by her school going daughter, said she lost two passports and Sh56,000 which was meant for her daughter’s school fees.

