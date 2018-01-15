CA Boss Francis Wangusi Suspended, Christopher Kemei Takes Over in Acting Capacity

Francis Wangusi who is the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), has been suspended for 3 months as the regulator conducts and independent audit of the Human Resources.

READ: CCK Announce New Mobile Termination Rates Effective July 2012

According to a statement from Board Session Chairman, Chris Huka, the authority is seeking to organise its structure, promotions and training at the authority and the suspension will make them achieve that without the undue interference of the Director General.

Francis Wangusi has been the Director General at CA for the past 6 years after replacing Francis Njoroge.

He has been variously accused of being in the pockets of Safaricom whose dominance and unfair practices in the telecommunication market has been defended as success by Wangusi. Wangusi recently changed tune when JTL was granted a license with the DG praising the new entrant for being innovative.

READ: CA, NCIC Warn Social Media Users To Be Responsible Ahead Of Election

It is believed that the DG has not stamped his foot down and clamped down on the dominant player which has also offered the worst service in the market, according to the latest market report.

The board reached the decision to send Francis Wangusi home on 12th January. He might not come back to his position if the underlying political interests at the regulator are to be considered.

The decision to suspend Francis Wangusi clearly insinuates that he has been influencing the staff hirings in some illegal way.

The suspended DG, Francis Wangusi is serving his final 4 year term at the CA. He was appointed for his second term in 2015.

He previously served as Director of Broadcasting, Licensing, Compliance and Standards in the then CCK. Before that he had served as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Telecommunication Engineering at the Multimedia University College of Kenya.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com