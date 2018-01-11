New Study Shows Pain Reliever Ibuprofen Causing Infertility In Males

A study has revealed that the painkiller Ibuprofen could have serious effects on young men. The common painkiller has an impact on the male testicles.

The taking of this pain killer by young men in small doses develop a hormonal condition that basically affects the fertility of this young men.

Scientists have have also discovered that Ibuprofen , paracetamol and aspirin if taken by pregnant women affected the testicles of the male baby.

David M. Kristensen, a senior scientist in the Department of Neurology at Copenhagen University Hospital. said that the three drugs are “anti-androgenic,” which means they inhibit the production of male hormones which include testosterone which is the male sex hormone.

Therefore pregnant women were advised to always seek medical advise before taking the these medicines as they could also cause the babies to be born with congenital malformations.

To frequent users of Ibuprofen which is the strongest painkiller among all those three the scientist discovered that the pituitary gland became coordinated with the level of ibuprofen circulating in their blood. At the same time, the ratio of testosterone to luteinizing hormones decreased, a sign of dysfunctional testicles.

It has been scientifically proven that Ibuprofen affects the male reproductive system but the pharmacists who sell this drugs over the counter fail to disclose the effects of these medicine to the client at the point of purchase.

