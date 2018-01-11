Kenyan Parents Of H&Ms ‘Coolest Monkey’ Boy Happy With The Racist Modelling, Rapper Diddy Offers Boy Sh.100 Million Contract

The parents of the child who was photographed in a H&M advert that many deemed to be racist have told people to get over i as they were happy to be making money.

The parents who are both Kenyan said that they were happy even if their son was prayed as a monkey as long as the made money.

Terry Mango, the mother of the boy who resides in Sweden said that she had been to many of her son’s photo shoots and that this shoot was no exception.

However the brand HM has since pulled out the jumper from sale and collaborators such as the Weekend and G Eazy have parted ways with them.

Rapper P Diddy is said to have promised the boy a Sh.100 million contract after he released a drawing of the child with the hoodie written ‘coolest king’

H&m have since apologized to any person who might have taken offense by the design.

