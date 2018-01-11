in ENTERTAINMENT

Kenyan Parents Of H&Ms ‘Coolest Monkey’ Boy Happy With The Racist Modelling, Rapper Diddy Offers Boy Sh.100 Million Contract

1.1k Views 1 Comment

H&M
courtesy
H&M
/courtesy

The parents of the child who was photographed in a H&M advert that many deemed to be racist have told people to get over i as they were happy to be making money.

Read:Comedian Obinna Paid Sh1 Million To Cut Dreadlocks

H&MThe parents who are both Kenyan said that they were happy even if their son was prayed as a monkey as long as the made money.

Terry Mango, the mother of the boy who resides in Sweden said that she had been to many of her son’s photo shoots and that this shoot was no exception.

H&M
/courtesy

However the brand HM has since pulled out the jumper from sale and collaborators such as the Weekend and G Eazy have parted ways with them.

Rapper P Diddy is said to have promised the boy a Sh.100 million contract after he released a drawing of the child with the hoodie written ‘coolest king’

H&m have since apologized to any person who might have taken offense by the design.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

 

 

 

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

president

President Uhuru’s Security Accidentally Hit Him With Car Door
Ugandan

Ugandan Envoy To The USA Deported For Battering Wife