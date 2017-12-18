Publicity Stunt Or Love? Akothee Declares Love For Manager, Wants To Have His Babies

After declaring his baby daddies are not ‘average men,’ controversial singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee is at it again.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to claim love for her Manager known as Elly even saying they should go ahead and have triplets so as to give haters something to gossip about.

A post shared by Nelson (@nellyoaks) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:59am PST

When Kahawa Tungu visited both their profiles, the two seemed to be cozing up in a more than just manager-client relationship as they are pictured all loved up at the beach.

Known to pull such stunts when a new song is in the oven, fans are confused as to whether the singer finally admits to speculations that the two are dating or if this is another of her publicity stunts.

Last year, she tricked her fans into believing she had married a white sponsor only for her to release a song having shot the video with the man.

Read: Was Okari Praying For New Wife At Isreal’s Holy Wall?

A post shared by Nelson (@nellyoaks) on Dec 16, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com