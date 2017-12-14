Governor Sonko Claims The Star ‘Journalists’ Are Blackmailing Him With False Story

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has refuted claims headlined by a local daily on his fallout with his Deputy Polycarp Igathe.

The governor has instead accused the writers Julius Otieno & Imende Benjamin of witch hunt claiming that Nairobi county failed to pre qualify their proxy companies to supply Nairobi county through corrupt means.

In a series of social media rants, Sonko went ham on the duo telling them to “peleka ushoste mbali.”

Governor Sonko went further to put screen shots of his conversations with Polycarp Igathe to show that there was no rift between the two.

Polycarp Igathe has said that they are in good terms. He said that they will not be popular in the first two years and that they will face distractions but urged the residents of Nairobi to judge them on basis of their work.

The star had highlighted that the president’s office was in charge of city Hall and that Polycarp Igathe and Najib Balala were working together to improve the socio economic status of Nairobi County.

The article claimed that the head of state had told |Mike Sonko to stick to politics and leave the day to day running of the city to Poly carp Igathe and Najib Balala, a move that is said to have angered Sonko and caused disquiet between him and his Deputy.

The paper further claimed that Sonko has been relegated to a figurehead who has o say in the day to day runnings of city hall.

