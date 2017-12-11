Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is in court fighting University of Nairobi’s (UoN) decision to de-register him as a student in the School of Law.

Linturi wants the court to compel the institution of higher earning to re-admit him as a student.

The University’s senate found that the legislator’s degree from a university in India used to secure admission in to the institution in 2014 was forged.

“Universities admit students on the basis of their qualifications and if it is discovered that you forged your document, then the institution is at liberty to stop you from continuing with your studies,” an officer at UoN told Nation.

Read: UoN Student Raped, Poisoned At A Party (Photos)

The legislator who was set to graduate in December 2017, was on June 30 accused by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of having presented forms indicating that he had a Bachelor of Commerce degree in insurance.

UoN had in May 2017 written to the commission denying that he (Linturi) had graduated from the School of Business in 2001.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...