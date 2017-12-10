KQ To Check Social Media Accounts And Get Reports From Landlords Before Hiring Staff

Kenya Airways has agreed to directly hire employees on contract but with a catch which is more stringent employment conditions that the airline has termed as ‘normal.’

The National carrier earlier in the week distributed consent forms to the workers requiring them to sign up allowing Kenya Airways to begin digging into their backgrounds.

If one signs the forms, KQ will contact the landlords of workers and also receive a report on their borrowing history from the credit reference bureau Trans Union.

They will also need to have a clean social media record according to Daily Nation and Investigations will as well dig into the criminal as well as the litigation history of the prospective employees. The airline has been hiring its over 1000 contract employees through recruitment firms.

The contract workers have been pushing KQ to hire them directly, citing better terms offered to their counterparts who perform the same job even as the Airline seeking to hire at least 300 staff.

READ: Court Bars KQ From Replacing Technical Staff Fired After Go Slow

This new measure comes after a go-slow by the contracted employees- most of them cabin and ground crew- last year seeking to be employed on permanent terms but both Kenya Airways and the Career Directions chief executive Gabriel Ouko said the decision to bring the new workers on board was not linked to the industrial action.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com