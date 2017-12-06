Nation Media CEO Joe Muganda Replaces Polycarp Igathe At Vivo Energy

Nation Media group CEO Joe Muganda is leaving the Newsroom and is set to take over Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe’s former position at Vivo energy.

He has been at the media house for only three years after replacing Linus Gitahi on July, 2015.

Muganda will officially take up his new position in early 2018 at the wake of Vivo energy acquisition of Engen operations in Kenya and nine other African countries .This means that they will be in charge of 300 fuel stations across Africa.

Joe Muganda holds an MBA from Leicester University and a Bachelor of Science (Economics, Accounting and Financial Management) from the University of Buckingham (UK). He has held senior positions at various companies in Kenya with Managing Director at Kenya Breweries at the helm of his curriculum vitae.

