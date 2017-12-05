Police Accused Of Soliciting For “Favours” From 19 Year Old In Exchange For Release

Police at Mwariki police station in Nakuru have been accused of soliciting for sexual favours from a 19 year before releasing her.

According to the girl’s guardian, Mercy Wanjiku was arrested last night by police while she was headed to a funeral and charged her with “drinking after hours.”

“The girl called us last night and we came in this morning. It is 11 AM and the OCS is nowhere to be seen yet we cannot secure the girls release without the OCS,” he told Kahawa Tungu.

The guardian further revealed that the girl told him that “one of the officers who arrested her asked her for sex so that she can be released,” he said.

He added that they are frustrated and stranded but at the same time seek justice for their young kin who is still in the cells.

This is not the first time police are coming under fire for sexually harassing or molesting girls arrested and taken to cells.

A police officer in Murang’a made headlines in October this year after allegedly defiling a minor inside police cells.

The officer is suspected to have defiled the 14-year-old at the Murang’a Police Station, and thrown a condom he had used to the roof of the station’s toilets.

