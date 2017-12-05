Larry Madowo Summoned By DCI Over David Ndii ‘Secession’ Interview

NTV’s Larry Madowo has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over an interview he had with NASA chief strategist, David Ndii.

During the interview, held on August 21, Ndii talked about secession. He said that some politicians had oppressed some communities for far too long.

“We need to discuss why Kenya should stay together just like in an abusive relationship people talk and agree either to break up or move on,” he told Larry.

He said that opposition supporters were ready for mass action should the Supreme Court not rule in their favour.

“We have been calling for mass action since 1991 and we will not stop as long as some people try to restore dictatorship,” he said.

But it is was his ‘if change cannot come through the ballot, it will come through the bullet’ statement that caught the people’s attention.

”Protestors do not kill, they only resist oppression. It is the police who shoot and kill when protesters resist. Any killing is initiated by government. We will call for mass action,” he added.

Ndii, also an economist was on Sunday arrested at the Leopard Beach Hotel by seven police men from the flying squad. He was accused of holding a series of meetings with secessionists from Mombasa county.

He was freed on Sh10,000 bond. Opposition leader, Raila Odinga condemned the arrest saying that it the government’s way of intimidating the opposition.

